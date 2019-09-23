Lubbock-Cooper ISD’s superintendent Keith Bryant wins Superintendent of the Year award

This is a press release from Lubbock-Cooper ISD

(Austin)—Keith Bryant, superintendent of Lubbock-Cooper ISD, has been named the 2019 Superintendent of the Year by the Texas Association of School Boards (TASB). His win was announced in Dallas at the recent Texas Association of School Administrators (TASA)/TASB Convention. Bryant was selected from a group of state finalists that included Charles Dupre, Fort Bend ISD, Region 4; Walter Jackson, Brenham ISD, Region 6; Tylor Chaplin, Burkburnett ISD, Region 9; and Bruce Gearing, Dripping Springs ISD, Region 13. (Dripping Springs ISD is the nominating district. Gearing is now serving Leander ISD.)

Bryant has led Lubbock-Cooper ISD for six years, where he serves more than 7,000 students. He has been in education administration for 23 years. Bryant earned his bachelor’s degree, master’s degree, and superintendent certification from Texas Tech University.

The selection committee cited Bryant’s selfless service to the district, its staff, and its students. That includes the premium he places on listening with an open mind to all voices—not only listening attentively to teacher needs but to student input. Committee members noted that through such initiatives as the district’s student-comprised Superintendent Advisory Council, Bryant makes it clear that students come first. Noted earlier in the awards process were Bryant’s thoughts on the future of public education and the necessity for educators to embrace change, including new technology.

The districts of the winning superintendent and four state finalists receive an award from Balfour, program underwriter. Bryant also will receive a Superintendent of the Year ring from Balfour.

Lubbock-Cooper ISD plans to honor Bryant with a reception on Thursday, October 17.

Regional winners included the following:

* Carlos Guzman, Roma ISD, Region 1

* Sharon McKinney, Port Aransas ISD, Region 2

* Tina Herrington, Wharton ISD, Region 3

* Cody Abshier, Liberty ISD, Region 5

* Christopher Moran, Whitehouse ISD, Region 7

* Paul Jones, Paris ISD, Region 8

* Roosevelt Nivens, Community ISD, Region 10

* John Ramos, Castleberry ISD, Region 11

* Duane Hyde, Highland ISD, Region 14

* Carlos Rios, San Felipe Del Rio CISD, Region 15

* Tanya Larkin, Pampa ISD, Region 16

* Leandro Gonzales Jr., Grady ISD, Region 18

* Evelyn Loeffler, Sierra Blanca ISD, Region 19

* Lloyd Verstuyft, Southwest ISD, Region 20

