Lubbock Cooper says first cases of COVID came at Laura Bush MS and Lubbock-Cooper South Elementary

LUBBOCK, Texas – Lubbock Cooper Superintendent Keith Bryant joined a City of Lubbock press conference Wednesday on the topic of COVID-19.

When asked, he revealed that the first cases of COVID-19 in the district were at Laura Bush Middle School and Lubbock-Cooper South Elementary School.

Bryant also said roughly 15 percent are in virtual learning instead of in-person classes in the Lubbock Cooper ISD.

Classes for 2020-2021 started in the LCISD on August 19 (one week before Bryant’s comments in the press conference).

Lubbock ISD and Frenship ISD reported their first confirmed cases of COVID last week.