Lubbock-Cooper Superintendent Keith Bryant nominated for National Superintendent of the Year

LUBBOCK, Texas– Lubbock-Cooper ISD Superintendent Keith Bryant has been selected as Texas’ nominee for 2020 National Superintendent of the Year by the AASA.

Bryant has served as superintendent of Lubbock-Cooper ISD for the past six years, according to a Texas Association of School Administrations news release.

Bryant began his career in education in his hometown of Lamesa after he earned his bachelor’s degree in business administration from Texas Tech University. Bryant, according to the release, worked in the financial industry for several years.

However, he realized his calling was in education, and he returned to Lamesa to teach and coach at the high school earning his master of education degree. Bryant then moved into administrative roles and earned his superintendent certification leading Lamesa ISD as the superintendent, the release states.

Bryant serves as the Region 17 representative on the TASA executive committee, as well as the chair of the TASA advocacy committee, according to the release.

In September, Bryant was also named the 2019 Texas Superintendent of the Year.