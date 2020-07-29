Lubbock-Cooper to limit athletic attendance to 50%

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Cooper told parents via email on Wednesday that seating for athletic events will be limited to 50 percent.

The move was intended to slow the spread of COVID-19 or coronavirus. The following is a copy of the notice sent to parents.

Athletic Ticketing and Seating Guidelines

ATHLETIC EVENT CAPACITY GUIDELINES

Per the 2020-21 UIL COVID-19 Risk Mitigation Guidelines, we must limit the capacity of all Lubbock-Cooper ISD athletic facilities to 50%. This limit applies to all spectators in the stands, including parents, students, and band members on both sides. DUE TO CAPACITY RESTRICTIONS, ALL SPECTATORS (OF ALL AGES) MUST HAVE A TICKET TO ENTER ANY ATHLETIC EVENT. The capacity restrictions translate into the following crowd numbers for fall sports:



Pirate Stadium at First United Park

Home Side – 2,500

Visitor – 1,000

Lubbock-Cooper Middle School Stadium

Home Side – 500

Visitor – 225

LCHS Competition (Main) Gym

Total – 500

LCHS Practice Gym:

Total – 350



TICKETING AND SEATING FOR SUB-VARSITY (FRESHMAN, JV) FOOTBALL AND VOLLEYBALL GAMES

Spectators may only enter through the monitored entrances of the facility (stadiums will operate two entrances – home and visitor; gym entry will be a single main entrance).

Tickets will be available at the event on a first come, first serve basis. Once all tickets have been distributed, no additional spectators will be permitted entry.

Free admission passes (district passes, Gold Cards, employee badges, LCAP passes, student athletic passes, etc.) must be presented at the event in exchange for a physical ticket.

Social distancing guidelines will be enforced. Seating will be permitted on every other row only. Members of a single household may sit together, distanced at least six feet from any members of other households.

Face coverings will be required per Governor Abbott’s order GA-29 (when social distancing is not feasible).

All spectators are asked to self-screen for COVID-19 symptoms prior to attending games. Spectators are asked to avoid attending games if they are exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms.

The district’s clear bag policy will be enforced.

No outside food or drink will be permitted.

Middle School ticketing and seating information will be released soon.

TICKETING AND SEATING FOR VARSITY VOLLEYBALL

TICKETING In order to effectively maintain 50% capacity while respecting the time and resources of our fans, we must prioritize seating for the families of varsity volleyball players, trainers, managers, and cheer and pom members. These families will have the opportunity to purchase a maximum of six passes for the varsity volleyball season. Passes will cost $20 each. A Google Form will be emailed to the families of all students involved in varsity volleyball games, to include players, trainers, managers, and cheer and pom members at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, August 24. Families will be asked to complete the Google Form to secure their passes (by student participant, not household name). Forms will be time stamped and priority will be by grade level, starting with the families of seniors. After submitting the form, submitters will see a confirmation screen letting them know they have completed the form. The form will close at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, August 28. Once families have completed the Google Form, THEY WILL BE CONTACTED BY THE LCISD ATHLETICS DEPARTMENT to confirm the purchase and pick-up date (there is no need for families to reach out to the Athletics Department). Passes can be picked up from the LCISD Administrative Office (13807 Indiana Ave.). Payment is required at the time of pick-up. Cash or check only (no credit cards). PLEASE NOTE: capacity numbers have been designed to ensure that the families of all varsity volleyball participants (players, trainers, managers, and cheer and pom members) WILL have access to passes. NO free admission passes (district passes, Gold Cards, employee badges, LCAP passes, student athletic passes, etc.) will be accepted.

SEATING Once family passes and visitor tickets have been accounted for, we do not anticipate any remaining tickets available for the general public. Social distancing guidelines will be enforced. Seating will be permitted on every other row only. Members of a single household may sit together, distanced at least six feet from any members of other households. Face coverings will be required per Governor Abbott’s order GA-29 (when social distancing is not feasible). All spectators are asked to self-screen for COVID-19 symptoms prior to attending games. Spectators are asked to avoid attending games if they are exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms. The district’s clear bag policy will be enforced. No outside food or drink will be permitted.

All home varsity volleyball games will be streamed live at www.lcpsports.com and our LCP athletics app, sponsored by First United Bank.



TICKETING AND SEATING FOR VARSITY FOOTBALL

TICKETING SEASON TICKETS In order to effectively maintain 50% capacity while respecting the time and resources of our fans, we must suspend traditional season ticket sales for varsity games and instead prioritize reserved seating for the families of football players, band members, trainers, managers, and cheer and pom members. The suspension of season tickets is TEMPORARY, and these opportunities will be made available to previous season ticket- and passholders following this season. We maintain a database of season ticket holders and will honor our previous seating chart as soon as we are safely able. Student participants’ families are only guaranteed seats for the 2020-21 season and will have no claim to this season’s reserved seats during subsequent seasons.



TICKETING FOR FAMILIES OF PARTICIPANTS The district will prioritize reserved seating for the families of varsity football players, band members, trainers, managers, and cheer and pom members. These families will have the opportunity to purchase a maximum of six reserved seats for the varsity football season. Reserved seats will cost $30 each for the entire season, and will grant admission into all five home games for the season. Reserved seats cannot be purchased per game, and must be purchased in advance for the entire season. A Google Form will be emailed to the families of all students involved in varsity football games, to include players, band members, trainers, managers, and cheer and pom members at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, September 8. Families will be asked to complete the Google Form to secure their passes (by student participant, not household name). Forms will be time stamped and priority will be by grade level, starting with the families of seniors. After submitting the form, submitters will see a confirmation screen letting them know they have completed the form. The form will close at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, September 15. Once families have completed the Google Form, THEY WILL BE CONTACTED BY THE LCISD ATHLETICS DEPARTMENT to confirm the purchase and pick-up date and make payment (there is no need for families to reach out to the Athletics Department). Reserved tickets can be picked up from the LCISD Administrative Office (13807 Indiana Ave.). Payment is required at or before the time of pick-up (to be arranged by the Athletics Department). PLEASE NOTE: capacity numbers have been designed to ensure that the families of all varsity football participants (players, band members, trainers, managers, and cheer and pom members) WILL have access to reserved tickets. Reserved tickets must be presented upon entry.



TICKETING FOR OTHERS Based on availability following the sale of family reserved tickets, the district will attempt to set aside a number of tickets for LCHS student fans. If available, these tickets will be distributed by LCHS administrators the week of each home varsity game. The district will reserve 1,000 tickets for visiting schools. These tickets will be sold online via a link issued to the administrators of visiting schools. Walk-up ticket sales will be suspended for varsity games. Spectators must have a ticket in-hand when entering the stadium; tickets will not be sold at the gate. NO free admission passes (district passes, Gold Cards, employee badges, LCAP passes, student athletic passes, etc.) will be accepted. Based on the number of student participants and the number of tickets set aside for student fans and visiting schools, there may be a limited number of tickets remaining, which will be made available to the public. These tickets will be reserved seats; general admission tickets will not be available this season. If available, these tickets will be sold prior to home games.



SEATING Social distancing guidelines will be enforced. Seating will be permitted on every other row only. Members of a single household may sit together, distanced at least six feet from any members of other households. Face coverings will be required per Governor Abbott’s order GA-29 (when social distancing is not feasible). All spectators are asked to self-screen for COVID-19 symptoms prior to attending games. Spectators are asked to avoid attending games if they are exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms. The district’s clear bag policy will be enforced. No outside food or drink will be permitted.



We deeply value the support of Pirate fans, and we know that many of you are longtime, devoted followers of Lubbock-Cooper athletics. All varsity games (home and away) will be broadcast live at www.lcpsports.com and our LCP athletics app, sponsored by First United Bank. We are also working with Ramar Communications (Fox 34) to broadcast games on local television stations. Sub-varsity home games will be broadcast live at www.lcpsports.com and our LCP athletics app.