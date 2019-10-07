Lubbock County Commissioners accept resignation of Dr. Sam Andrews, appoints Dr. John Lang as acting ME

LUBBOCK, Texas– Lubbock County Commissioners Court on Monday formally accepted the resignation of Dr. Sam Andrews, Chief Medical Examiner, after he submitted his letter of resignation last Wednesday.

Commissioners also confirmed the appointment of Dr. John Lang as the Acting Chief Medical Examiner on Monday during their special meeting.

Lang was formally introduce to the commissioner’s court where he gave a bit of background on his experience as a former surgeon.

“I think being a surgeon is an advantage,” he said. “I think that gives me an advantage for the disease process. I’m absolutely up to the challenge.

Lang added that the ME’s office should be a source of pride.

” I want to regain the trust of the citizens of Lubbock and the surrounding counties,” he said. “It’s mainly administrative, and it’s going to be hard work. But we’ll get it done.”

Andrews had been the center of controversy along with Dr. Evan Matshes and a company called NAAG. NAAG was hired to administer the office of medical examiner. The company was sued and accused of, among other things, taking body parts from dead children without consent of the families and without a proper medical reason.

RELATED STORY: Lubbock Co. Chief Medical Examiner resigns, new interim M.E. to be chosen

The FBI and Texas Rangers raided the office of the Lubbock County Medical Examiner in September, and it was not immediately clear if anyone was charged with a crime related to the raid.

Commissioner Jason Corley said Lubbock County will now send bodies to Tarrant County for autopsies in many cases. Simpler cases will stay in Lubbock and be conducted by Dr. Lang, he said, but complicated or criminal cases will go to Tarrant County.

Corley also said that Andrews already left town.

RELATED STORY: Continuing Coverage – accusations against the medical examiner’s office