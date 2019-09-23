Lubbock County Commissioners unanimously pass effective tax rate

LUBBOCK, Texas– Lubbock County Commissioners agreed unanimously to adopt a tax rate for Lubbock County for a rate of $0.339978 per $100 on Monday during their Monday meeting.

They agreed to something called the effective tax rate. That’s the rate at which the county does not get more money from rising tax valuations.

This comes after county commissioners Jason Corley and Chad Seay chose to do a “No Show, No Vote” so that a tax rate could not be discussed from the commissioners court meeting two weeks ago.

Parrish said $0.300650 will be for the purpose of maintenance and operations, and $0.039328 for the purpose of principal and interest on debt.

After the effective tax rate was passed unanimously, Seay spoke at the end and apologized to his fellow commissioners.

“I apologize to people that were here two weeks ago,” he said. “I did what I thought was going to be needed at the time. We’re working on the trust issues here.”