LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock County Detention Center reported 64 active cases of COVID-19 as of Monday to the Texas Commission on Jail Standards.

LCDC reported 21 inmates who were isolated but not with confirmed active cases of coronavirus. Five jail staffers tested positive and two staffers were isolated pending the results of a COVID-19 test.

As in previous reports to the TCJS, the detention center reported zero deaths from COVID-19.