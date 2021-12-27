Lubbock County Medical Examiner Office new policy approved with $10 million grant

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock County Medical Examiners Office approved a new policy, “body storage”, fee of $75 per day after a body has been left in the medical examiners office after 5 days.

The policy was approved Monday by the County Commissioners on a 4-1 vote to help meet requirements for Medical Examiner services that are increasing as the population grows.

“This is becoming an issue in the office where we’re being asked to intake cases simply for storage purposes,” Bambi Trevino, Lubbock County Medical Examiner Office Manager, said. “These are not cases we need to investigate or provide examination services and a lot of the cases are simply unexpected passing and the family hasn’t chosen final resting place.”

According to Lubbock County Commissioner Precinct 2, Jason Corley, the growth of Lubbock County is expanding and services are needed to meet the expansion.

“With our expanding Hospital District, Lubbock County serves the medical needs of not just Lubbock County, but most of West Texas and eastern New Mexico,” Corley said. “So as as this region grows the requirement for Medical Examiner’s Office services is going to go up with the increase in that population.”

Corley said their goal is to go back to in-house autopsy and find a forensic pathologist, and the new facility can hold 150-250 bodies.

“It’s something we’ve been talking about for about the last six months you know, just looking into it just dotting all of our I’s and crossing all of our T’s and making sure that you know this is something that that falls within the guidelines of the ARPA spending requirements,” Corley said.

The construction of the new facility is 2 years out and Corley says funds must be spent by 2026.

