LUBBOCK, Texas – Lubbock County is expected to begin construction for a major upgrade to 50th Street beginning Monday, January 23, according to a press release from the Office of the County Judge.

The $5.5 million dollar project will “improve and widen” the street between Upland Avenue and F.M. 179, as part of the “ongoing $99.6 million dollar Lubbock County Comprehensive Roads bond package,” the press release said.

Traffic control, detours, and barriers will be put into place on Monday, according to the press release.

Drivers were encouraged to pay attention to signage, construction equipment, barricades, and construction workers.

The project is expected to be completed by early 2024.