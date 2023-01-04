LUBBOCK, Texas – A Lubbock couple was robbed at gunpoint in the early morning hours of New Year’s Day, according to a report from the Lubbock Police Department.

The report said that the couple drove a vehicle into a parking lot in the area of 55th Street and Quaker Avenue when the suspect pulled in behind them in another vehicle.

According to the report, the suspect got out of the vehicle, approached the driver’s side of the couple’s vehicle where the boyfriend was sitting and “brandished a black pistol,” and pointed the firearm at the couple.

The report said that the suspect “demanded” the couple give the suspect “anything of value they had in their possession.”

The boyfriend then opened the driver’s side door of the vehicle, at which point the suspect “pushed the muzzle of the pistol up against [the boyfriend’s] forehead” and continued to demand the couple’s property, according to the report.

The report said the couple gave the suspect their property, and the suspect left.

No arrests were made, according to the report.