Lubbock couple seeks to get guns back after federal agents raided their home

LUBBOCK, Texas — A federal judge on Monday ordered prosecutors to file additional records in the seizure of 29 firearms from a Lubbock home.

On September 4, 2019, federal agents raided the home of Marcus Anthony Braziel and Vanessa Braziel in Lubbock in the 3400 block of Mesa Road.

In early July, federal prosecutors filed court records justifying the seizure and seeking permission from a judge to permanently forfeit the weapons.

“On or about August 31, 2019, ATF agents received information that Marcus Anthony Braziel of Lubbock, Texas was manufacturing and selling AR-type rifles and other firearms without holding a federal license authorizing him to engage in the business of selling firearms,” the forfeiture complaint said.

August 31, 2019 was the same day officials said Seth Ator killed seven people and wounded many more during a mass shooting in Odessa. Ator was himself shot and killed in a confrontation with police outside the Cinergy movie theater in Odessa.

The complaint did not mention Ator by name but did reference “S.A.’, a resident of Odessa, Texas.” The complaint said Mr. Braziel sold an Anderson AM-15 rifle to “S.A.” in 2016.

On July 31, 2020 the Braziels both filed a claim in federal court to get the guns back.

Both said, “My interest in the property is that I lawfully held the defendant property that was seized from my Lubbock, Texas home for the purposes of lawful collection of firearms. The property seized from Lubbock, Texas is my property. It is not contraband.”

The forfeiture complaint said 71 firearms “are presumed to have been sold by Braziel.” That’s in addition to those seized from the home.

The judge gave prosecutors 21 days to file additional court records. So far court records do not show any federal charges against either of the Braziels.