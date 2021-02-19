Lubbock COVID-19 testing sites opening back up

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) COVID-19 testing sites at Combest Community Health & Wellness Center, Rodgers Park Gym, and Lubbock Christian University will return to normal operating hours on Friday, February 19, 2021.

The COVID-19 testing site at Texas Tech University will return to normal operating hours on Saturday, February 20, 2021.

For more local COVID-19 testing site information visit https://ci.lubbock.tx.us/departments/health-department/about-us/covid-19-testing-location

