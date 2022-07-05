LUBBOCK, Texas — On Thursday, a Lubbock man pleaded guilty to cyberstalking in federal court. As part of the plea deal, he could be sentenced to up to five years in prison and required to pay a $250,000 fine.

Christopher Gafford, 34, was arrested in April 2020 for cyberstalking his ex-girlfriend.

Gafford and the victim dated from 2007 to 2015 and have one child together. According to court documents, Gafford was physically and emotionally abusive during their relationship. When “Doe became pregnant, the abuse worsened.”

The victim cut off all contact with Gafford and changed her phone number several times. Gafford sent thousands of messages, court records said.

“All his messages and videos were violent, sexual, or religious with a threatening tone,” the court documents said.

WARNING: The messages sent to the victim are graphic in nature. Reader discretion is strongly advised.

Gafford sent the victim numerous unwanted pornographic images and videos of himself over the span of five years. According to the victim’s testimony, Gafford sent the victim more than 1,000 messages per month between 2020 and 2021.

Gafford texted the victim threatening “to rip her parents’ heads off and [defecate] down their necks” and kill other family members.