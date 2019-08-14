Lubbock DA now on domestic terrorism task force in light of El Paso shooting

LUBBOCK, Texas – Lubbock County Criminal District Attorney K. Sunshine Stanek was appointed to a domestic terrorism task force by Governor Greg Abbott.

Abbott’s office announced the names of task force members on Wednesday morning. The governor’s office specifically mentioned the El Paso shooting as the reason for the creation of the new task force.

A gunman killed 22 people and wounded many others at a Walmart location in El Paso on August 3.

“The group of experts will analyze and provide advice on strategies to maximize law enforcement’s ability to protect against acts of domestic terrorism,” an official announcement said.

“Our top priority is to keep Texans safe in their communities,” said Governor Abbott. “Part of that mission is to combat domestic terrorism and root out the extremist ideologies that fuel hatred and violence in our state.”

The task force will hold its first roundtable meeting with Governor Abbott on Friday, August 30th.

Governor Greg Abbott today, under Article 4, Sections 1, 7, and 10 of the Texas Constitution, formed a Domestic Terrorism Task Force in the wake of the El Paso shooting to combat these hateful acts and extremism in Texas. The group of experts will analyze and provide advice on strategies to maximize law enforcement's ability to protect against acts of domestic terrorism. The task force will hold its first roundtable meeting with Governor Abbott on Friday, August 30th.

Additionally, the Governor today directed the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) to take immediate action to combat any form of domestic terrorism in Texas including:

Conducting a state intelligence assessment on the domestic terrorism threat in Texas. Establishing a Domestic Terrorism Section within the Texas Fusion Center to proactively seek, assess and monitor domestic terrorism and other mass casualty threats.

Coordinating with the designated regional fusion centers in Texas to increase the detection and monitoring of domestic terrorism and other mass casualty threats.

Establishing Domestic Terrorism Teams comprised of DPS Special Agents to provide immediate direct support to the FBI Joint Terrorism Task Forces (JTTF), and increase the number of Special Agents assigned to the JTTFs to conduct domestic counterterrorism investigations.

Increasing the number of DPS Special Agents and Analysts in the Texas Anti-Gang Centers conducting investigations on criminal gangs affiliated with Neo Nazi and White Nationalist groups and networks espousing terrorist attacks.

“Our top priority is to keep Texans safe in their communities,” said Governor Abbott. “Part of that mission is to combat domestic terrorism and root out the extremist ideologies that fuel hatred and violence in our state. This task force brings together leaders with the expertise Texas needs to develop effective strategies and combat domestic terrorism. Texas is stronger when we come together in pursuit of a shared goal, and today’s actions are vital steps in our ongoing fight against extremism and violence. We stand united against those who wish to bring harm to our state, and together we will build a safer future for every Texan.”

The task force will meet quarterly, or at the call of the Governor, and will consist of the following members:

Governor Greg Abbott

Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick

Attorney General Ken Paxton

Speaker of the House Dennis Bonnen

Colonel Steve McCraw, Department of Public Safety

Chief W. Nim Kidd, Texas Division of Emergency Management

Major General Tracy Norris, Texas Military Department

Executive Director Amanda Crawford, Texas Department of Information Resources

Executive Director Carter Smith, Texas Parks & Wildlife Department

Members of the United States Customs and Border Patrol

Members of the United States Secret Service

John Bash, United States Attorney — Western District of Texas

Jeff Murray, Department of Homeland Security

Members of the Federal Bureau of Investigation

K. Sunshine Stanek, District Attorney for Lubbock County

Greg Allen, El Paso Police Chief

Sheriff Eddie Guerra, Hidalgo County

Captain Anthony Carter, Collin County Sheriff’s Office, North Texas Fusion Center

Specific objectives of the task force will include: