Lubbock, Texas — There will be 49 girls from The Dance Gallery of Lubbock performing at Disney World on December 3.

Karla McNeill, Owner and Director of Dance Gallery said, “Our dancers will be marching down Main Street, USA, going past the iconic castle and around the bend to Frontierland and the other places at Disney World. It is a 20-minute parade loop.”

McNeill said the Dance Gallery has been performing at Disney since 2012 and this year they have a new opportunity to perform for a showcase at the Beauty and the Beast stage.

McNeill said that this is not just a dance, it teaches so much more.

“Showmanship is very important to the Disney Corporation,” McNeill expressed. “I believe going to this parade because teaches discipline and what maybe your future employer would want. We’re pretty strict with them and make sure that all their movements look alike. Their showmanship is a part of it.”

Dancers Presley Prather and Kendall Cathey said they are excited to be going and the experience shows their determination.

Prather said “Being able to do what I love is just so amazing. And doing it in a professional setting is so amazing and it’s a great learning experience as well.”

But both McNeill and the girls say their hard work will be all worth it.

“But I tell you, when that Disney music starts throughout the park and we know it’s the parade music and the lights come up on the buildings and the parade begins and we as teachers see our dancers coming down Main Street, U.S.A. Quite a thrill for the parents, wider thrill to see their daughter enjoying what they love the most,” McNeill said.

Prather said, “Being able to do this is such an incredible opportunity and being able to do with all of my friends is just so exciting and we make so many fond memories.”