LUBBOCK, Texas — Alexis Grinnell rarely takes a day off as the director at A Beautiful Child Development Center.

“I live and die by this school up here. This is my second home,” Grinnell said. “I’ve had two days that I’ve called in since I’ve worked here over my year. Even after having a baby, I was here fresh out of the hospital, making sure it was running and still going.”

Grinnell doesn’t get much of a break because the day care is struggling to find employees. According to Grinnell, they have four to five positions to fill.

“I go home every day and I think ‘Man, I hope we come back tomorrow and everything is still good,’” Grinnell said.

The day care is pasting flyers on walls and posting on Facebook, hoping people will apply. However, the problem is finding people who are qualified.

“I’ve met some really amazing people, but because they didn’t have a GED or diploma, we couldn’t hire them,” Grinnell said.

Martin Aguirre, the chief executive officer for Workforce Solutions South Plains, said job training can really help in these situations.

“There has been a lot more discussion about making sure that we have the necessary training in the community for the employers to fill the employee’s needs,” Aguirre said.

But even with training, Aguirre says many people aren’t settling for jobs that pay less than other options out there.

“There’s always a ‘Who’s paying more?’” Aguirre said.

Grinnell said Beautiful Child isn’t able to keep raising its pay to stay competitive when an applicant receives other offers because they are still working on building their business up after starting about a year ago.

For now, Grinnell just hopes she’s able to hire someone with a big heart for kids, soon.