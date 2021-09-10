Lubbock dentist admits using the “ruse” of pornography business to lure underage victims

LUBBOCK, Texas — Well-known former Lubbock Dentist Jason White accepted a plea deal Friday for production of child pornography. If a judge accepts the deal, White will be sentenced to at least 15 years but no more than 30 years in federal prison.

White admitted in court records that he made pornographic videos with boys who were under the age of 18.

The court record said, “On at least one occasion, White told John Doe 7 he had arranged for a pornography filming to take place and John Doe #7 would make money from the film.”

“John Doe #7 went to White’s residence in Lubbock, Texas, to film the pornography video, and White told him that the film crew had to cancel, but White engaged in sexual activity with John Doe 7 anyway,” it also said.

John Doe #7 was age 17 at the time, court records said.

“White continued using the ruse of having a pornography business to entice, and attempt to entice, children into sexual activity and sexually explicit conduct.”

In one instance, the victim of sexual abuse was age 13 at the time.

As part of the plea deal, White loses his house in the 4400 block of 10th Street and a 996-acre ranch in Garza County.

