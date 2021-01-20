Lubbock dentist charged with sexual performance of a child, already charged with child pornography

LUBBOCK, Texas – Another criminal charge was filed against Lubbock dentist, accused of grooming children for sexual abuse.

Well-known Lubbock Dentist Jason Paul White, 41, was charged Wednesday with sexual performance of a child – which is in addition to the child pornography charge he already faced.

An arrest warrant said White gave a sex toy to two teenagers and touched their buttocks without consent. White also convinced one of them to send a nude video to him over Snapchat.

“Based on my training and experience, and the statements and facts listed above, I believe White to be grooming [victim 1] and [victim 2]”

Police were notified in December, and a federal charge was filed on January 13.

White was in federal court Wednesday morning for an appearance before a magistrate. The magistrate ordered another hearing for Friday to determine if White could be released from jail pending the federal charge. Bond was requested at $150,000 on state the charge.

