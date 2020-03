LUBBOCK, Texas — Governor Abbott has been among those talking about social distancing again this week.

Something we’ve also heard from Lubbock Mayor Dan Pope and the local medical community.

They’re all urging us to make some space to slow the spread of Coronavirus because the virus is so contagious.

Dr. Sameer Islam with the Lubbock Medical Society explains why social distancing is so important and why it’s the younger generation that needs to do this more than others.