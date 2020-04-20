Lubbock Economic Recovery Taskforce (LERT) Holds First Meeting Monday

The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock:

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The Lubbock Economic Recovery Task Force (LERT) held its first meeting Monday, April 20, 2020. LERT, announced last week by Mayor Dan Pope, was created to advise the Lubbock City Council on actions to quickly and safely reopen the local economy.

“The Lubbock Economic Recovery Taskforce is a diverse and experienced group of community and business leaders who all understand the impact of the Covid-19 crisis on our city,” said Mayor Pope. “Their recommendations to help the local economy will preserve both lives and livelihoods.”

Mayor Pope announced Thursday, April 16, that LERT would be co-chaired by Robert Taylor, CEO of United Supermarkets, and Councilman Steve Massengale.

“I’m thankful for the tremendous interest we have had in the taskforce,” said Massengale. “I’m honored to co-chair with Robert Taylor and excited to be surrounded by great leaders from our community. Our task is unprecedented and difficult. I’m confident we can get Lubbock open for business and at the same time protect the health of our community.”

The members of LERT are as follows:

Chris Berry – River Smith’s

Keith Bryant – LCISD Superintendent

Kendra Burris – TTUS Office of the Chancellor

Chris Chambers – Chambers Engineering

Victor Flores – TriUnited Auto

Mark Funderburk – UMC

Mark Griffin – Griffin Companies

Dr. Joshua Hill – Covenant Health

Latrelle Joy – City Councilmember

Dave Marcinkowski – Madera Residential

Dr. Michelle McCord – FISD Superintendent

Barry Orr – First Bank & Trust

Richard Parks – Covenant Health

Henry Patel – Taj Hospitality

Dr. Kathy Rollo – LISD Superintendent

Lawrence Schovanec – TTU President

Gabe Vitela – One Guy’s

Bishop Bill Watson – Church of God in Christ

Jordan Wheatley – 806 Land Group

Brad Wyatt – Cardinal’s

