LUBBOCK, Texas — The countdown is on for Lubbock Power & Light (LP&L) customers to make a decision on a new electric provider.

Starting Friday, January 5, the shopping window will open for customers to make their pick. The window to make a choice will close on February 16.

Matt Rose with LP&L said upon customers’ request, they have been working to make this switch to electrical competition for a long time now.

“We have heard on a regular basis our customers saying that they would like to see a return to competition, so when we made this move to ERCOT, we knew that this was going to be our moment to be that first city to step across the line,” Rose said. “We’ve been working very hard to make this a reality since 2018.”

With the switch to ERCOT back in December 2023, Rose said LP&L’s role in the city’s electricity will shift.

“Lubbock Power & Light will no longer be a provider in this market, our sole job going forward will be maintaining the poles and wires across the city that we currently own,” Rose said.

Rose said the shift in electricity will not affect other city services like trash and water.

“Moving forward, you will pay your chosen provider and you’ll do your utility payments as you’ve been doing in the past with your other city services,” Rose said.

For those living in apartments or rental homes, Rose said figuring out who picks the new provider is simple.

“The easiest way to figure out if you’re the one that makes this decision or not is whether or not you yourself, your name is on that account today and you pay the utility bill today,” Rose said.

“If you live in an apartment complex or the apartment complex pays your utilities through the rent that you pay and they’re on the bill, then they’re the ones that will decide.”

Rose said if you miss the deadline to make your decision when the shopping window closes on February 16, they have default providers in place for customers to stick with or switch from.

“You will be automatically assigned to TXU, Reliant, or Octopus Energy, and those providers will take on those customers at a rate that’s right there in the middle of the market,” Rose said “Those customers will stay on with that provider for at least 90 days if they don’t take action, but on the first day they can go pick a provider if they want to.”

Customers can make their picks online with their providers. Rose said local libraries and community centers are available for those without internet access at home to learn about all the providers and sign up with whichever fits their needs.

“The libraries have been great partners in this for many, many months, they’ve been printing out and distributing all of the educational material,” Rose said. “Anybody can go into a public library and use the computers and the Internet free of charge in order to do research.”

Rose said the city has also given over 100 presentations in town hall and community events in 2023 to educate the public on the switch.

When it comes to price differences between new providers compared to LP&L, Rose said rates vary. But they are important to consider in your next provider.

“Within the last 24 months, our base rate has stayed the same,” Rose said “But our cost of power, which folks are going to be shopping for now, has gone up and down… So in the last 24 months, Lubbock Power Light’s total rate has been anywhere from $0.12 to $0.17 depending on the price of natural gas, that’s really your band that you’re looking for.”

Rose said there is a lot to look out for when making a final choice.

“We encourage everybody to take a second and not just chase gimmicks and not just chase low-cost providers, but take the time, find a price that you are comfortable with, but more importantly, find a company that you’re comfortable with,” Rose said.

With the shopping window opening Friday, shopping fairs will be held at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center starting this week:

Friday, January 5, 3 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Saturday, January 6, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

There are more shopping fairs to come as the deadline approaches, those dates can be found on the LP&L website.

A full list of approved providers and their contact information, as well as more resources on the transition, is available on the LP&L website.