LUBBOCK, Texas — With colder weather approaching, plumbing companies are prepared to get calls about pipes bursting or potentially flooding.

EverythingLubbock.com spoke with one local plumbing company on Friday about how homeowners can get ready for the cold front that is predicted to move through Lubbock in the next few days.

Ronda Brown, the office manager at Joe Rushing Plumbing, Heating & Air Conditioning, said it’s important to stay ahead of the cold weather by starting protective measures before the freezing weather hits.

“Normally around when the weather changes, it increases calls,” Brown said. “I will usually hear that they have pipes that have frozen or that they have a pipe that has burst and there’s water going everywhere, or they have no water at all because it is frozen.”

Brown said the plumbing company is prepared to respond to the emergencies. They’ve even set aside part of their schedule next week for emergency calls, however, she hopes to help people stop an emergency from happening in the first place.

She said a few things to check off the safety checklist are leaving indoor faucets dripping, outdoor faucets covered, leaving heaters on and cabinet doors open to allow heat to get to any hidden pipes.

“It’s very important if you want to try to prevent any busted pipes and then it’s also important so you have water because if it freezes then you don’t have water,” Brown said.

Brown said if someone does have a pipe burst or freeze, they should shut the water off at its source and call a plumbing company as soon as possible.

A press release from ATMOS Energy said closing doors and windows will help to keep heat inside. They also warned people to never use an oven or gas stovetop to warm a home. If someone smells gas, they are told to leave the area and call 911 and the ATMOS Energy emergency number at (866) 322-8667.