Lubbock Facebook group helping Seniors at Independent living center

LUBBOCK, Texas — For the past week, The Courtyard at King’s Dominion has been receiving masks and letters for their residents from people on the Lubbock COVID-19 Neighborhood Samaritan Facebook group.

Cathy Rice, service coordinator at the facility requested the help in a post on April 15, asking for masks. In the post, she writes “most of our residents don’t have masks and are very vulnerable.”

Courtyard at King’s Dominion is a nonprofit independent living facility. The residents live in apartment style rooms and can leave the facility in their vehicles, unlike in an assisted living center. Still, however, their daily lives have changed.

“They’re just having to stay in their rooms,” Rice said. “We’ve cut out all community activities just for their safety.”

Rice said not long after posting her request, several people commented, and wanting to help.

“We had one family step up and donate 65 [masks],” Rice said.

Rice decided she didn’t want to stop there. Knowing her residents still weren’t feeling like themselves, she said decided to try and bring them some encouragement. Once again, she received dozens of messages and comments on the Facebook group.

Reba Armendariz, a resident at Courtyard at King’s Dominion said since they don’t have access to the same facilities, it’s been a difficult period of time.

“Very lonely. Very depressing. Very said,” Armendariz said.

However, not long after after Rice’s post, she began receiving several letters and cards.

“I don’t know who sent it, but they loved us. They were thinking of us and praying for us and that meant a lot,” Armendariz said.

To send a letter or card to the facility, Courtyard at King’s Dominion is located at 910 N Martin Luther King Blvd. Lubbock, TX 79403.