LUBBOCK, Texas – A Lubbock family is in need of the community’s help after their house burned down while they were visiting the emergency room in late June. Their granddaughter, Ashley Terrell told EverythingLubbock.com the story.

Terrell’s grandparents, Jerry Ann and Tim Bowman, were rushed to the emergency room after Tim had experienced a heart attack. Terrell said while they were gone, their house caught fire.

Unfortunately, the Bowman’s lost their daughter, Rhonda in the fire who later died in the hospital. The Bowman’s also lost their two dogs who died from smoke inhalation, Terrell said. Tim was unable to visit his daughter in the hospital for the last time due to him having a fever. Not only did the family’s house catch fire, but they are grieving their tragic losses, and Tim is still recovering from having a heart attack.

Terrell said the couple had been living off of social security and had no house insurance to pay for the repairs of the house. They are not asking for money, Terrell said. They are asking for helping hands to clean up and repair the house. The family is having a cleanup on Sunday, July 9 at 12:00 p.m.

Thankfully, the structure of the house isn’t harmed, but they plan on doing all of the repairs themselves to save money, Terrell said. The family would be grateful for any volunteer to help on Sunday. Additionally, the family is in need of any donation of flooring, sheet rock, couches and a refrigerator. They invite especially anyone who has knowledge in construction, removing smoke or is an electrician.

Terrell said her grandparents are staying at her house nearby while their house is getting put back together. If you are wanting to help on Sunday or want to donate something to the family, you can message Ashley Terrell here.