LUBBOCK, Texas — Last Week, 27-year-old Austin Aragon was in perfect health. He enjoyed going to church, working, and spending time with his family, especially his two children. His older sister, Laura Ramos, described him as selfless and humorous.

“He’s always kind of like the center of attention, he always wants to make everybody laugh, he’ll give his shirt off of his back for you,” said Ramos.

Thursday night, Aragon would begin feeling pain throughout his body, and within days, he would lose all ability to walk and could not control his movements. Loretta Villanueva, Aragon’s mother, warned him to go to the hospital if he didn’t feel well, but he said once she saw him, she knew he wasn’t okay.

“I got to the hospital and as soon as I got there, I knew there was something very seriously wrong, he could barely talk and he could not walk,” Villanueva said.

Doctors at Covenant ran multiple tests, MRIs, and spinal tabs that all came back normal. The one result they are waiting on is botulism, a rare but serious illness caused by a toxin that attacks the body’s nerves but won’t have an answer for a few more days.

According to the CDC, an average of 110 cases of botulism are reported annually in the US. About twenty-five percent of these cases are foodborne botulism.

Aragon’s older sister said the CDC approved a botulism treatment for her brother who was flown in from Dallas. If the result comes back positive, they will already have begun treatment.

“They already started the medication that way the damage that it has done to his body will stop the damage because right now he’s basically paralyzed, he’s lost all motor skills, he is not able to move on his own,” Villanueva said. “So right now, the CDC and the covenant just wants his disease to stop progressing so that they can treat it and hopefully help let him heal a little quicker.”

For now, the family said they are asking the community to pray for Aragon. They have also set up a GoFundMe for his medical expenses and bills since they do not know when he will return from work. For his GoFundMe click here.