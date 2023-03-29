LUBBOCK, Texas – A Lubbock family is still trying to come to terms with a deadly hit and run that took the life of their 20-year-old niece.

Keyanna English-King was struck and killed by an SUV on March 24th as she was walking south on West 19th Street. The driver, leaving the scene.

“We just know that she was ran over like an animal and left for dead, and that’s the hardest part,” said Brooke Lilly, Aunt to English-King.

Lubbock police said the driver has been identified and the vehicle is in custody, but no arrests have been made.

English-King was working as a CNA with dreams of one day becoming a nurse. She leaves behind a five month old son, Aiyden.

“Not only did they hurt her, they also hurt us because they took her away from us and her son.

He’s never going to be able to actually touch his mom, like be able to be in her arms and that’s hurtful,” said Lakisha Ussery, family to English-King.

Keyanna’s family is hoping to get answers soon about the driver behind the wheel, as they wait for an arrest.

“We just want you to come forward and be honest or if anybody knows of anything you’ve seen anything or anything like we just we just want justice for her and her baby. Never mind for us, we just want justice for her and her baby,” said Lilly.

The family has a Gofundme set up to help with funeral expenses, you can donate here.