Lubbock Family giving away bags of food

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Friday, Susan Idicula made a Facebook post in the Lubbock COVID-19 Neighborhood Samaritans page. In the post she explains her two five-year-old daughters, along with herself, are putting together food packages for families and children.

Idicula said she came up with the idea to give away the packages after having a conversation with her family.

“In my head I’m like ‘what can I do to actually do something in my home right now to help?’” Idicula said.

She only had to go as far as her pantry before realizing she could.

“We have a bunch of food that we’re not—it’s just excess,” Idicula said.

Idicula and her daughters began filling plastic bags with food.

“Mac and cheese, some juice boxes, we had granola bars,” Idicula said.

Looking online, Susan saw a bed on the Lubbock COVID-19 Neighborhood Samaritans page, with people looking for food, or having trouble finding it. That’s when she decided to post.

“I wasn’t expecting the amount of responses I got,” Idicula said.

Susan put a table outside. After 23 bags were made, they were gone by the end of the day. However, it was the stories behind those in need that made an impact on the Idicula family.

“There were singe moms of three or four children, or an older woman that was laid off,” Idicula said.

Idicula said something else also meant a lot to her. She started receiving messages of prayer from people she didn’t know.

“My husband is a physician at UMC and every time he goes out that door, we are truly scared, so all the prayers—these people didn’t even know that. They were just praying for my family and I was truly touched by it.”

The family said they plan on putting more bags together to give away to folks in need.