Lubbock family mourning life of grandmother, tested positive for COVID-19 on last day of quarantine

LUBBOCK, Texas — Pictures of Andrea Salazar sit perched on a windowsill with photos of other deceased loved ones, and flowers peek between picture frames in what is a year-round alter. Salazar’s photo only a recent addition. She died of complications of COVID-19 on December 20.

“She loved talking to people about the lord and bringing them to the cross,” Ida Salazar, Andrea’s daughter said.

Her daughter describes her as a good mother, with strong faith. She was also very outspoken.

“She had tough love on us and she expected us to walk a certain way as females. You know, always dressed appropriate, always have our makeup on,” Ida said.

Andrea was a stay-at-home mother, and when her kids left home, she spent 20 years as a chaplain at UMC.

Three years ago, Andrea was taken to a long-term care facility after she had gotten sick.

“It’s been difficult,” Ida said.

Then COVID-19 happened.

“Not able to see our mother or my and my dad wasn’t able to see his wife since March,” Ida said.

Andrea was exposed to COVID-19 on November 23. She spent two weeks in quarantine before they were going to allow her to return to her room.

“They tested her and she was positive,” Ida said.

Andrea was then taken to a different facility, and didn’t show symptoms until a week after her positive test.

“She would call and tell us she was doing goof because we kept up with her everyday,” Ida said.

By mid-December, Andrea’s health began to decline. She was taken to the hospital. Days later, Andrea realized she wouldn’t be getting better.

“As sick as she was, was having a hard time breathing, she still took it upon herself to call every single one of her children and my father and to tell us that she knew that God was ready,” Andrea said.

Her family decided not to put her on a ventilator. Ida said it was time to let her go.

“That was the hardest decision we had to make,” Ida said.

Andrea died on December 20, leaving her family heartbroken, but like her mother, Ida is speaking out.

“They need to get serious if they were to sit there and listen to my mother having a hard time breathing and gasping for air then they could see it’s really out there,” Ida said.

Andrea’s viewing and services have already taken place, however due to a backlog at the cemetery, she will not be buried until January 7.

Andrea was 89 years old.