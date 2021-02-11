Lubbock family searching for car after hit-and-run crash injures two

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Sunday, Daniel and Jennifer Williams were on their way home when a car when Lubbock Police said a car failed to yield, causing them to crash.

According to a police report, the crash happened just after 10:30 p.m. Sunday. Jennifer and Daniel were northbound on Frankford Avenue when a vehicle that was turning into a parking lot failed to yield and turned in front of them.

Jennifer told police her husband tried to swerve so he would avoid the car, but lost control and fell.

Both Daniel and Jennifer were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Daniel’s sister, Traeci Copeland, said she doesn’t understand why the driver didn’t stop.

“I mean really didn’t know what to think after I saw the video. I just…I mean they had to have saw him. I mean to just turn in front of somebody like that and not give any regard to any safety. It just really upsets me because they just laid there and I don’t know how long they laid there for.

Anyone with information on the car or driver is asked to call Lubbock Police at 806-741-1000.

A family friend of the couple has set up a GoFundMe. The link is available here.