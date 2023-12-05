LUBBOCK, Texas — The mother of the Lubbock man who was seriously hurt in a motorcycle crash on Saturday afternoon is expressing her gratefulness for the team of people who she said helped save her son’s life.

31-year-old J.R. Rivera was riding his motorcycle when he collided with a car near 82nd Street and Milwaukee Avenue just before 2:00 p.m. Rivera was taken to University Medical Center, where he remained as of Tuesday afternoon.

Rivera’s mother, Anna Jimenez, told EverythingLubbock.com her son was a hardworking man and a father of four children, three girls and one boy.

According to Jiminez, her son is alive through the grace of God and the “incredible” bystanders and first responders on the scene.

Jiminez said he was stuck under the car, and several people attempted to lift the car off her son while others prayed with him.

Rivera suffered five broken ribs, a spinal injury and a collapsed lung from the crash and is looking at a year-long recovery from his injuries, according to his mother.

Rivera said he told the bystanders on the scene, “I don’t want to die” and “he was scared.”

Jimenez and Rivera wanted to express their thanks to the following people for their roles in saving Rivera’s life.

Tanisha Connoly is a registered nurse, and Jimenez said she put her body underneath Rivera to provide comfort. The individuals who helped lift the car off Rivera after the accident.

Dova Keeling called Jimenez and stayed on the phone until she arrived on the scene. The Lubbock Police Officer Amanda Hernandez, who helped control the scene, reached out to check on Rivera and his condition.

EMS personnel, the trauma team at University Medical Center and nurses Samantha and Caleb for the “big part they have played in J.R.’s journey.”