Lubbock family’s Christmas decorations attacked twice in 8 days

LUBBOCK, Texas — Twice in eight days somebody targeted the Christmas decorations at a home in the 5600 block of 15th Street for theft and vandalism. The first incident was December 16. The second was December 24.

Amanda Martinez talked to KAMC/KLBK and EverythingLubbock.com on December 17 – one day after someone stole her 9-foot tall blow-up minion. The family displays minions from the movie Despicable Me, a grinch, Santa and his reindeer and other inflatable decorations during the holiday season.

“They had no business taking that,” Amanda Martinez said at the time her giant minion was stolen.

Police responded again to the home on Christmas eve when someone cut and deflated the blow-up decorations in the Martinez family yard.

In the December 24 police report, an officer wrote, “I observed each of the inflatables to have what appeared to be puncture[s] and cuts to the bodies.”

The decorations were fine at 9:00 a.m., but by 12:30 p.m. they were vandalized, the police report said.

In the following police reports V1 is victim 1 and S1 is suspect 1. BWC is body worn camera.

The December 16 police report said:

POLICE RADIO CALL TO 5602 15TH STREET IN REFERENCE TO A THEFT.

ON ARRIVAL I MET WITH V1 WHO ADVISED TODAY S1 APPROACHED HER RESIDENCE, STOLE A DECORATION FROM HER FRONT YARD, AND FLED THE SCENE IN AN UNKNOWN DIRECTION.

V1 PROVIDED ADDITIONAL DETAILS ABOUT THE DECORATION: DESPICABLE ME MINION INFLATABLE, APPROXIMATELY NINE FOOT TALL (WHEN INFLATED), HAS MOTOR ATTACHED TO IT, YELLOW FIGURE WITH CONE EYEBALLS, RED SCARF, HOLDING CANDY, USES STRING TO SUPPORT/TIE DOWN DECORATION.

WHILE SPEAKING WITH V1 SHE WAS COOPERATIVE AND CALM.

V1 WAS PROVIDED WITH A CASE NUMBER.

S1 AND THE LISTED DECORATION WERE NOT LOCATED.

DVR UTILIZED. BWC NOT UTILIZED DUE TO MALFUNCTION.

The December 24 police report said:

POLICE RADIO CALL TO 5602 15TH STREET IN REFERENCE TO A CRIMINAL MISCHIEF.

ON ARRIVAL I MET WITH V1 WHO ADVISED HIS WIFE WAS LAST AT HOME AND OBSERVED THEIR YARD DECORATIONS TO BE IN NORMAL CONDITION WITH NO DAMAGE AT APPROXIMATELY 0900 THIS MORNING.

V1 ADVISED HIS WIFE THEN LEFT THE RESIDENCE, AND HE RETURNED TO HIS RESIDENCE AT APPROXIMATELY 1230 HOURS. V1 ADVISED HE OBSERVED THE LISTED YARD DECORATIONS TO HAVE BEEN DAMAGED AND DEFLATED.

V1 ADVISED S1 APPROACHED HIS RESIDENCE, CAUSED DAMAGE TO HIS PROPERTY BY UNKNOWN MEANS, AND THEN FLED THE SCENE INTO AN UNKNOWN DIRECTION.

I OBSERVED THE LISTED PROPERTY. I OBSERVED EACH OF THE INFLATABLES TO HAVE WHAT APPEARED TO BE PUNCTURE AND CUTS TO THE BODIES. I DOCUMENTED THE DAMAGES WITH MY BWC.

V1 ADVISED HE SUSPECTED THAT S1 MAY BE RELATED OR THE SAME PERSON WHO STOLE ONE OF HIS YARD DECORATIONS FROM A PREVIOUS REPORT.

V1 WAS PROVIDED WITH A CASE NUMBER.

S1 WAS NOT LOCATED.

BWC UTILIZED.