Lubbock Featured on Cover of Where to Retire Magazine

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — Lubbock, TX has been selected as a top retirement destination by Where to Retire, the only magazine in America geared toward helping people with retirement relocation decisions. The city is profiled and on the cover of the January/February 2020 issue, available nationwide now.

Where to Retire Editor Annette Fuller said Lubbock possesses qualities important to today’s retirees. “Lubbock, the hometown of Texas Tech University and rockabilly star Buddy Holly, has a wealth of culture, education and health care,” Fuller said. “Institutions abound, from a ballet company to museums on ranching and windmills to a coming-soon performing arts hall. The revitalized downtown overflows with food trucks and locally owned businesses and many residents are rabid fans of Tech’s Red Raiders sports teams. One relocated retiree dubbed Hub City ‘a wild city – wild, meaning exciting.’”

Retirement Relocation Trends

According to the latest data from the U.S. Census Bureau, more than 700,000 Americans relocate to new towns in retirement each year. Generally, these relocating retirees are healthier, better educated and more affluent than those who choose to not relocate, and they bring significant economic benefits to their new states and hometowns.

Florida continues to reign as the No. 1 destination for retirement relocation, followed by Arizona, South Carolina and North Carolina. The most popular region is the Southeast, claiming eight of the 17 states showing increases in total net retiree migration. This research and the latest census data is detailed in Where to Retire’s four-part series on retirement relocation. Order these back issues online.

About Where to Retire

As the authority on retirement relocation since 1992, Where to Retire has covered hundreds of the best retirement regions, towns and master-planned communities. The magazine is published six times a year and has a national circulation of 200,000. The July/August issue also includes the magazine’s most popular feature story — the 11th edition of the “50 Best Master-Planned Communities in the U.S.” (View a complete list of the 50 Best online.) Where to Retire editors recently released the sixth edition of the book “America’s 100 Best Places to Retire.”

