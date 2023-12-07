LUBBOCK, Texas — When it comes to decorating for the holidays, safety may not be top of mind for most folks.

Most people know to turn off the Christmas lights outside, or the tree before bed or leaving the house. However, if you have a real tree, Derek Delgado with Lubbock Fire Rescue said they might require a little more care.

“You want to make sure that you keep that real tree hydrated, making sure that you’re continuously adding water into the stand,” Delgado said. “Because if that tree becomes dry, any of those lights or any heat source can easily catch that tree on fire.”

When it comes to putting lights up on the roof to make Santa’s path shine, if you decide to do it yourself, Delgado suggests using clips instead of nails to do the job.

“If you’re using nails to hang up these Christmas lights, you’re possibly going through wires, and that wire could then catch anything combustible on fire and it could run through your attic,” Delgado warned.

It may be sunny and 75 today, but this time of year can bring colder temperatures too.

If you’re using a space heater to stay warm this season, Delgado advised folks to be careful where it’s placed and plugged in.

“If you are using a space heater, make sure that you’re plugging it directly into the wall,” Delgado said. “Using power strips will over-current those extension cords and could possibly start a fire that way.”

If a fireplace is the preferred way to stay warm and cozy this season, Delgado recommends cleaning it out before it’s lit.

“Also, you want to make sure that before you start using the fireplace, that you open up the flue,” Delgado warned. “Not doing that could allow all those fumes and smoke to now enter inside of your home and could enter all that carbon monoxide into the home as well.”

Delgado also advised against folks using the oven to heat the home, as that could expose all people and pets in the home to carbon monoxide poisoning too. He also said to make sure smoke and carbon monoxide detectors are working.

At the end of the day, whether the tree goes up in flames or the fireplace starts to leak gas, Delgado reminds everyone to contact 9-1-1 if an emergency does occur.