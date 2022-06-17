LUBBOCK, Texas – One Lubbock firefighter is using the flames to his advantage… by making pizzas!

David Bullock has been a firefighter in the Hub City for a decade, and recently opened up his pizza trailer, Wildfire Wood Fired Pizza. It has since become one of the most popular food trucks in town.

He said, “It’s been overwhelmingly awesome. There are a lot of food trucks, and it’s growing daily…. The Lubbock community is fantastic, and they love food. They love good food. So we try to provide the best products, the most fresh, clean environment, and a wonderful pizza.”

He said making pizzas started out as a hobby he shared with his family, but has since become a passion of his.

Two of the most popular pizzas on the menu: Dave’s Fave, which consists of pepperoni, bacon, jalapenos and hot honey… and the chicken bacon ranch pizza.

He explained the challenges that come with being a first responder, and how he enjoys making pizzas as a getaway.

“It’s something we can get out and just enjoy ourselves and make a little extra money. We have a lot of days off, so the first day off, prep. Second day off, cook,” he said.

He said his favorite part is seeing the people happy with his products, “That’s what matters.”

Wildfire Wood Fired Pizza will be open this Saturday and Sunday from noon until they sell out at the Walmart on South Loop 289.