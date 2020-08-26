Lubbock firefighters help battle deadly blazes that burned more than 1.25 million acres and counting

Fires killed 7 burned an area bigger than the State of Delaware

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Fire Rescue on Wednesday revealed that four Lubbock firefighters were deployed to help with wildfires in California.

The Lubbock firefighters were called to the SCU Lightning Complex fire which according to LFR burned 365,000 acres and counting. As of Wednesday, it was 20 percent contained.

The Lubbock firefighters responded as part of TIFMAS or the Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System. Normally TIFMAS is used to marshal local resources in the event of a statewide emergency in Texas.

As of Tuesday, the LA Times reported that the death toll from recent California wildfires was seven people.

“Currently, more than 14,000 firefighters are battling over two dozen major fires and lightning complexes across California,” a state of California web page said on Tuesday.

The fires “have now burned over 1.25 million acres,” the state website said. “The significant acreage burned makes the fires collectively larger than the State of Delaware. In this siege, there have been 7 reported fatalities and more than 1,400 structures destroyed.”