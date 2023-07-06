LUBBOCK, Texas — The Fourth of July is often one of the busiest days for those working in public safety with fires, traffic, accidents and more. However, based on statistics available from police and fire departments in the area, this year’s holiday seemed to be a bit calmer.



“Last Fourth of July, we were extremely busy, you know, we were in that drought,” said Assistant Fire Chief at West Carlisle Volunteer Fire Department, Kevin Henricks. “This year, we were not quite as busy. We did have a couple calls, nothing major… and I think that’s due to the recent rains that we had right before the Fourth of July.”

Henricks said in 2022, West Carlisle responded to seventeen calls, and he didn’t get home until three or four o’clock in the morning. This year, he said he was home not to long after the last call came in at midnight. Henricks added that one of two calls they received was canceled, and another was already extinguished by the time his crew arrived.

“We only had three grass fires [this] Fourth of July,” said Henricks. “Only one of them was actively burning when we got there, and they had that one pretty well contained with shovels and water hoses.”

Tony Leal, police corporal in the public information unit with Lubbock Police Department said it was the same story for their team in the city limits.

“Typically every year we do get our fireworks calls, and this year we received 593 reports of fireworks, whereas last year we received 1,185 calls,” Leal said.

Leal also mentioned that LPD doesn’t just respond to a lot of firework calls on America’s birthday.

“We do respond to traffic crashes as well on July Fourth,” said Leal. “In 2021, we received 25 reports, 24 the following year and then 19 this year.”

Although the holiday may be over, fireworks often aren’t, so if you do end up shooting any off, Henricks has one thing to keep in mind.

“We just appreciate everybody being safe with fireworks, and we know people still have [them],” Henricks said. “If you continue to shoot them, that’s fine. Just please be safe with them, please pick your trash up off the roads.”

University Medical Center also said in a statement that they had no firework-related EMS transports, but numbers regarding hospital visits due to the holiday were not yet available.