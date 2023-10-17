Lubbock, Texas — Freedom Act Lubbock, a petition initiative to decriminalize small amounts of marijuana in Lubbock County took their signed petition to the city secretary on Tuesday.

Tuesday was the deadline for the petition to be turned in to be considered for the city. The group needed 4,800 signatures to be considered by the city council according to Adam Hernandez, Communications Chair, Lubbock Compact.

To be considered, the signatures also needed to be verified, that by being registered voters here in Lubbock County.

“Which brings me to our final signature count, the moment everyone has been waiting for.” said Hernandez”. And because of the determination and dedication of all of these amazing people who are involved in this effort, I am extremely happy and proud to report to you all here today that the final number of signatures we’ve collected for Freedom Act, Lubbock is 10,540.”

10,540 signatures that Hernandez said will bring a great change to Lubbock.

“This is how we make change. This is how we get the things we want and need for our communities,” said Hernandez.

Now it’s the waiting game for Hernandez and the Freedom Act Lubbock.

“The city secretary’s office will verify the signatures to make sure that we’ve got the amount of valid signatures. We do expect city council to vote this initiative down, but the next step will be the ballot.” said Hernandez.