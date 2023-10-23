LUBBOCK, Texas — Disney’s The Lion King North American Tour premiered in Lubbock at The Buddy Holly Hall from October 6 through October 15 and had set “the record for the highest-grossing engagement in Lubbock theatrical history with a gross of $1.9 million,” a press release stated.

The release said The Lion King entertained “more than 25,000 theatergoers” at The Buddy Holly Hall. Additionally, the show generated an estimated $6 million in economic benefit to Lubbock from travel, hotels, restaurants, other businesses and more.

The tour production had also “broke” The Buddy Holly Hall’s one-week box office record for “nine performances for week ending October 15 with a gross of $1,150,389.40,” said the release.

“We are thrilled to celebrate this achievement with Disney, The Buddy Holly Hall, as well as the devoted Broadway patrons and businesses throughout Lubbock,” said Amy Hamm, Executive Director of The American Theatre Guild.

“We were delighted to share The Lion King with audiences in Lubbock for the first time,” said Jack Eldon, Vice President, Domestic Touring and Regional Engagements, Disney Theatrical Group.