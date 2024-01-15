Lubbock, Texas — Habitat for Humanity partnered with Reliant Energy and Texas Tech Student Athlete Development to spend their Martin Luther King Jr. holiday helping with some indoor projects for three new homes built by Habitat.

Reliant Energy regional manager, Anna Delano, said it was an opportunity that presented itself because of common interests.

Delano said, “Martin Luther King Jr. is always something that is on our radar in terms of the day of volunteering and when we can partner with a local charity that has that same vision and mission.”

And what Delano said was the most exciting part of getting to be a partner is being able to provide the three new homeowners free electricity for a year.

With the weather hitting 20 degrees, what was planned to be a fencing day for these new homes, turned into indoor activities such as painting, detailing and fixing up anything that needed it.

Getting those three houses ready for three families that will be moving into them in a couple of months.

Texas Tech Student Athlete Development director, Marrisa Waters said she and the Red Raider Football team were not going to be missing out on the opportunity to serve its community.

“Rain or shine, cold or hot, our student athletes are ready to come serve,” Waters said.

Volunteers like Cary Hoyler and Jenna Harris showed up bundled up in warm clothing and ready to work said even though its cold outside, helping with these homes is a rewarding experience.

“There’s a purpose in it and there’s going to be an outcome in it, too,” Hoyler said. “And through the steps to doing it, seeing the finishing product and helping that family out is going to be a great feeling, especially doing it all as a team and seeing it come together.”

“By giving somebody an opportunity to have a house that they can finally afford and a life that they can use to build off of, I think is an amazing thing,” Harris said. “And giving back to people is always going to make humanity better. Makes you feel like I’m doing something bigger than myself”