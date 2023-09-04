LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Habitat for Humanity’s annual Blitz Build kicked off on Monday morning at 10:00 a.m. at their construction site in East Lubbock. Local volunteers spent their Labor Day working together to begin building three houses from the ground up. Their goal is to finish the houses in just 12 days.

The theme this year is “Peace, Love, Blitz” and the volunteers will be on-site from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. each day, doing everything they can to get the houses done by the time the Blitz ends.

According to Blitz volunteer co-chair, Cindy Wilkinson, the houses will go to families in need.

“I think one of the most exciting parts is being able to see families have homes. Be able to see them come in and not have to worry about if it’s going to be something that’s forever,” Wilkinson said.

The families who own the new houses will come out to help build alongside the other volunteers. This is part of what Renee Taylor, Blitz volunteer co-chair, believes makes the 12-day project so special.

“When you come out here and you meet the homeowners, the neighborhood people who come out and volunteer, you’re gonna love them. They’re gonna love you back,” Taylor said.

Both Taylor and Wilkinson said they love the relationships they’re able to build with all the volunteers. They hope more people can join in on their big undertaking.

On Monday, Wilkinson estimated there were about 100 volunteers, however, both co-chairs said they could use 100 to 200 more. They said anyone could help, even if someone just picked up a piece of trash or if they’ve never used a hammer before.

Volunteers like Larry Landusky are so passionate about the build, that they plan to show up rain or shine.

“I love doing it. I really do. I play the piano pretty hard but getting to swing a hammer hard is very fulfilling,” Landusky said.

At the end of the Blitz, Habitat for Humanity hopes to see the three houses standing tall and sturdy, as well as the smiles on the families’ faces.

“We believe in this. We want this to happen. These people are wonderful people in East Lubbock, and we want to help them. We want these families to have a place that they can call home,” Landusky said.

Habitat for Humanity said people are encouraged to volunteer between September 4 through15. Volunteers must be 18 and up and can sign up for a shift here.