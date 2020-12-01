Lubbock Health Department Explains when to get tested following Thanksgiving Holiday

LUBBOCK, Texas — In the days following Thanksgiving, Katherine Wells, Director of Public Health for the City of Lubbock spoke to EverythingLubbock.com about when to get tested for COVID-19 in the event someone has been exposed to the virus.

“If you had an exposure or if you were at an event and somebody notifies you that there was a positive event, then that warrants getting tested,” Wells said.

She said to wait five days before getting a test, and spend the time waiting for results in isolation. Still, Wells said a negative test doesn’t mean a person is in the clear.

“Most important thing to remember is if you’ve had an exposure, you need to isolate, stay away from others for at least 14 days, and that’s because it can take up to 14 days to actually develop COVID symptoms and test positive,” Wells said.

She added she recommends folks avoid getting tested all the time, and instead when they have been exposed.

“If you had Thanksgiving with three members of your family and no one tested psotive, then there’s no reason,” Wells said.

Wells said Lubbock reported a spike in cases after Fourth of July and Labor Day, but it is still difficult to predict what exactly will happen in the next few weeks.

“People were interacting and moving around and meeting with each other and every time that’s happened, with this pandemic, we’ve seen increases,” Wells said.

Due to testing sites being closed or operating with limited in hours on Thursday and Friday, Wells said we should expect to see a drop in cases the next few days.

On Monday, the City of Lubbock confirmed 205 new cases of COVID-19, the lowest number of new cases reported in a single day since November 21.

“I don’t want people to think that means everything’s okay, but I do anticipate a drop and then for that to increase as we start getting those numbers in from testing that’s occuring today,” Wells said.

She said this holiday is going to be different with the pandemic present.

“We all have to make sacrifices right now and really stay the course,” Wells said.

For information and resources regarding COVID-19, visit the City of Lubbock website.