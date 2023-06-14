LUBBOCK, Texas – Hope Chest is a celebration honoring youth in the foster care system who graduated from high school. These graduates are getting ready to embark on a new chapter in life, and thanks to Foster a Life and other organizations, they will have the support they need.

Wednesday started with a lunch, before a shopping spree at Target.

High school graduate Faith Covington participated in the celebration and says she is grateful.

“I’m excited, I’m also kind of shocked that they are giving us that much money,” Covington said.

Foster a Life Founder, DR. Shaun Keel said many age out of the foster care system and shift to independent living so they wanted to make sure they were prepared.

“It’s really things for their apartment or door room,” Keel said. “I know my kids had support after they graduated from High School but so many of these kids don’t have anybody to support them so that’s why we continue services.”

Mentor program Reclaimed 43 provided each of the 12 graduates with laundry baskets full of household items such as hangers, cleaning supplies and brooms.

In addition, they received silverware and handmade quilts before heading on the shopping spree to Target.

“They get to spend $650. We pair them up with two shopping volunteers just to help them to budget and to make decisions,” Keel said.

The students selected items including mini fridges, room decor and dishes.

High school graduate Nikki Swineford said she is grateful for the experience.

“I think it’s really nice just to have stuff and not to worry about it, because I know people stress about how am I going to decorate my dorm room and so I think it’s pretty cool,” Swineford said.

Several of these students will be headed to Texas Tech for college.