Lubbock & Hockley sheriff’s department surround home near Smyer

Near Smyer (Nexstar/Staff)

SMYER, Texas — Sometime prior to 5:00 p.m. Monday, the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office was called to help the Hockley County Sheriff’s Office northeast of Smyer.

More specifically, the location was in the 800 block of North Farm to Market Road 2130.

Video and images from the scene, showed roughly 20 law enforcement vehicles around a home. Officials have not released the name of the suspect inside the home. They have also not released information on the criminal charges against the suspect.

As of 6:30 p.m., the situation was still ongoing.

