LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Central Appraisal District (LCAD) had the property tax bills for Lubbock residents posted on their website Tuesday. It’s the chance for those with homestead exemptions to see how much they saved after Proposition 4 passed on Nov. 7.

“It can make a substantial impact on some folks,” Tim Radloff, the Chief Appraiser Administrator at LCAD said.

Proposition 4 raised the homestead exemption to $100,000 and allowed for a cap on the annual appraised value increase for non-homestead property. For those who want to see how much they saved, Radloff said to check the website under the ‘Bills’ tab.

According to Radloff, this website showing this year’s bill won’t have the exact breakdown of the exemptions, but homeowners can compare it to what they paid last year to get a good idea of the difference made.

“Right below the 2023 levy amount is what that person paid in 2022 so they can make a quick comparison to see you know exactly how much savings they may be expecting for this year.”

He said the homestead exemptions could affect roughly 60,000 properties in Lubbock.

“It could lower their tax bill on every one of them,” Radloff said.

Of course, Radloff said some homes might not see savings, but some could save as much as $800 dollars. Radloff also saved some money himself.

“My house alone – I saved roughly just over $400, and I’ve seen some that have been dramatically more than that,” Radloff said.

Radloff said he’s never seen savings like this when it comes to homestead exemptions.

“I think that’s going to be pretty substantial. I don’t think anybody’s seen anything like this,” Radloff said. “We’re talking – doubling over doubling.”

All that’s left to do is the payment, which Radloff said is done from a mortgage escrow account, online or in person.

Radloff said homeowners should get a bill in the mail this week outlining this year’s payments.