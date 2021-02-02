Lubbock hospital COVID-19 rate recovers, restrictions reduced

LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock and Lubbock County both confirmed on Tuesday that the greater Lubbock area was no longer, “a high hospitalization area” for COVID-19. As such, businesses face reduced restrictions on capacity – although, officials said the area still remains, like all of Texas, subject to executive order GA-32 by Governor Greg Abbott.

Lubbock and 22 surrounding counties are inside Trauma Service Area B. Since mid-October, TSAB has been over the 15% limit set by state officials. That ended officially on Tuesday as TSAB remained under 15% for seven consecutive days.

“Additionally, all licensed hospitals in the TSA may resume elective surgeries as set forth in Executive Order GA-32,” state officials said in a letter to Lubbock and Lubbock County.

County Judge Curtis Parrish said the changes are effective immediately.

“This is really because Lubbock County and the citizens of Lubbock county have done a really great job into making sure that this hospitalization rate got below the 15 percent mark,” Parrish said.

According to Executive Order GA-32, under the lessened restrictions, businesses operating at 50 percent capacity can expand to 75 percent capacity. Bars can open at 50 percent, and elective surgeries can resume.

“Lubbock County is a healthcare community. We know how to take care of people,” Parrish said.

Kolby Dodson, General Manager at Bierhaus, said the ease on restrictions is a relief.

“Definitely glad to be able to expand,” Dodson said.

Bierhaus will be operating at 50 percent capacity, have a mask requirement and social distancing. Dodson said not much will change for them.

“Health and safety is our number one priority here and we want to keep everybody safe,” Dodson said. “We really don’t want to have to close down. We really love being able to serve customers and be open at this time and it’s very important that we follow all the guidelines to keep the business open.”