LUBBOCK, Texas– The national championships for United States Roller Rink Hockey began Saturday at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center.

The championship was set to be held through Friday, according to USA Roller Sports. The website also said opening ceremonies would take place on Monday night at 6:10 p.m.

Passes to attend the championship games would vary from $15 to $70 depending on the type of pass. The championship would also be livestreamed for the public.

