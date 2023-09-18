LUBBOCK, Texas– The Lubbock Police Department asked for the public’s help locating a suspect in a robbery at a hotel in the 4000 block of South Loop 289 on Sunday, September 10.

According to LPD, officers responded to the area after receiving reports of an aggravated robbery around 9:38 p.m. Officers were able to determine the suspect demanded money after threatening the hotel clerk with a gun.

A press release from LPD said the suspect was possibly a white male in his 40s or 50s, between 5’6 and 5’8 and weighed between 170 and 200 pounds.

The suspect was last seen wearing a medical face mask and a grey uniform, possibly security, according to LPD.

Anyone with information was encouraged to crime line at (806) 741-1000.