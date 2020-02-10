Lubbock house fire started in tent in backyard

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to a house fire Sunday morning in the 1900 block of 17th Street.

LFR said about 20 percent of the house was damaged by fire and the Texas South Plains Chapter of the American Red Cross helped three adults with a place to stay.

“Occupants inside the residence were alerted by smoke detectors and their dog,” LFR said. The cause of the fire was accidental, according to LFR.

LFR said a family member was staying in a tent behind the residence.

“An extension cord running from inside the residence through a window was powering a TV and a space heater in the tent,” LFR said. “The occupant fell asleep in the tent and awoke to a popping noise and the tent on fire.”

The fire spread from the tent to the house, LFR said.