LUBBOCK, Texas — Experts with Lubbock Assocation of Realtors say the housing market is returning to normal since the pandemic and now home buyers have more options to choose from.

President, Donna Sue Clements said this is a great time to sell or buy.

“At 2.7 months of inventory we are still in a sellers’ market,” Clements said. “Although we have leveled off a little bit there are still homes out there for buyers to still a good time to put your house on the market.”

Clements said the pandemic presented a number of difficulties, but things have since changed.

“We had multiple offer situations, and it was very difficult to be able to come in and get that dream home,” Clements said.

As home prices have decreased, homes sales were up fifteen percent compared to 2022. Those once skyrocketing interest rates for mortgages are starting to come back down.

“Our average home price in Lubbock right now is $282,000,” Clements said. “I would say we are starting to level off a little bit. Our property tax values have gone up and we are getting back to a normal steady Lubbock market where we grow 3% and 5% per year.

Lubbock has been growing with new subdivisions and new construction popping up in different areas across town.

“We have a record number of permits that have been pulled for the West, and we’ve got a lot of growth going South,” Clements said. ” We all know about the Leprino Foods facility that’s going in and that’s spurring a lot of growth all over the city and in the north and East as well.

The number of new listings in Lubbock are up more than 13% from last year and stay on the market twice as longer giving potential buyers more time to weight their options.