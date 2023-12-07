Lubbock, Texas — Milestones Development & Play Park opened its doors nearly a week ago and according to the executive director, it has been busy.

Cassie Johnston, executive director for the non-profit, Alström Angels, and creator of Milestones told EverythingLubbock.com on Thursday that her youngest daughter is the reason the indoor park came to be in Lubbock.

“She has special needs. She’s vision impaired,” Johnston said. “She was struggling to get around on the equipment. There were areas where there would be a platform with a drop-off and a pole that you could slide down. And she’s walking toward the edge of that and can’t tell it’s a drop-off and is going to fall.”

And that is when Johnston knew she had to create a park that was safe for her child to play in.

“There should be a place for kids like Bryce, a place that is indoor.” Johnston said, ” So you don’t have all the environmental stressors of the weather, the heat, the wind, the dust and a place that’s safe that they can actually get around on independently, safely and play just like any other child.”

Johnston said after years of planning it out, building it and getting the word out about the park, it feels great to see kids and their parents playing in the slides.

Johnston said the future holds a good deal of inclusion for kids with disabilities. “We plan on starting a buddy program where we’ll have some of our local high school NHS and student council students who can adopt a buddy, a kiddo with special needs. And every Tuesday at four, they meet up at the park for a play date.”

Still explaining, “That’s going to change the type of people they become. I mean, it will truly change their life. Having that experience with a child who is different than them and learning how to relate to them and help them and treat them like any other kid.”